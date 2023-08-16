Target (NYSE:TGT) Announces Earnings Results

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.
Target Stock Performance
NYSE:TGT opened at $131.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.41. Target has a fifty-two week low of $124.96 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70.
Target Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.59%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Target by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
