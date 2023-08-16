Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Target also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00-8.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut Target from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.32.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $125.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.34 and its 200 day moving average is $150.41. Target has a twelve month low of $124.96 and a twelve month high of $183.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Target will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 23,580 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Target by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

