Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.72. Target also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.00-$8.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Target from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.32.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $125.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.41. Target has a 1 year low of $124.96 and a 1 year high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,516,000 after acquiring an additional 80,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $966,059,000 after acquiring an additional 183,575 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $725,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

