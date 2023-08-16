Target (NYSE:TGT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82. Target also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.00-$8.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Target from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.32.

Get Target alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Target

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $125.08 on Wednesday. Target has a 12 month low of $124.96 and a 12 month high of $183.89. The stock has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Target by 212.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.