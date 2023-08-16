TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,880.00

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,880 ($36.53) and last traded at GBX 2,865 ($36.34), with a volume of 26041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,825 ($35.84).

TBC Bank Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,500.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,409.28. The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 524.12, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.

TBC Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, insurance, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers mortgage, digital, consumer, car, overdraft, and pawnshop loans; and term deposits, mortgage, credit cards; current, and nominee account services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TBC Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TBC Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.