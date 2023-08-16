TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRP. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.06.

TC Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $51.41.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.702 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 390.28%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

