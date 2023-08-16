Team (NYSE:TISI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.04

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.04 and traded as high as $10.92. Team shares last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 22,705 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Team from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Team Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Team

The company has a market cap of $42.04 million, a P/E ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TISI. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Team by 145.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 109,409 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Team in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in Team during the 1st quarter worth approximately $957,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Team in the third quarter worth $65,000. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

