Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.
Tekla Healthcare Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:HQH opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.51. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $20.72.
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
