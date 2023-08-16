Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

Tekla Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HQH opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.51. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $20.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Investors

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 10.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.