Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.85

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 910011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.06.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.59.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 426.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 131,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 106,136 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1,099.9% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 10,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 28.3% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 301,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 66,467 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 804,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 482,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

