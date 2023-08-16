Temas Resources (OTC:TMASF) Trading Up 41.5%

Temas Resources Corp. (OTC:TMASF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 41.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13.

Temas Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for iron, titanium, and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned the La Blache property comprising 48 semi-contiguous minerals, which covers 2,653.25 hectares located in Quebec, Canada.

