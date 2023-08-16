Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.80) Per Share, Chardan Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Chardan Capital raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note issued on Sunday, August 13th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.80) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.86). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tenaya Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.86) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

TNYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaya Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TNYA opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

