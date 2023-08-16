Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 0.7 %

TME stock opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TME. Macquarie raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.10 to $7.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. China Renaissance raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at about $565,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 37.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 35.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,450,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,039 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,218,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 173,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

