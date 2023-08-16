Tennant (NYSE:TNC) CEO David W. Huml Sells 4,599 Shares

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Huml sold 4,599 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $385,534.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,713.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tennant Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TNC traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.79. The stock had a trading volume of 47,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,718. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $56.04 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.32. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.70. Tennant had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tennant will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tennant

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Tennant’s payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Tennant by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Tennant by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tennant by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Tennant by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Tennant by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tennant in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Featured Stories

