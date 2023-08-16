Tenset (10SET) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $20.53 Million

Tenset (10SET) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Tenset token can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tenset has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Tenset has a total market cap of $20.53 million and approximately $14,774.91 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tenset Token Profile

Tenset (CRYPTO:10SET) is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 173,263,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,614,018 tokens. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.

It’s a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.

Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

Tenset Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

