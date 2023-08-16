Terra Classic Price Down 12.5% Over Last Week (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $395.43 million and approximately $60.86 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008785 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002577 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002478 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001070 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,838,676,870,764 coins and its circulating supply is 5,817,319,302,443 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

