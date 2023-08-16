Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,998,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.79 and a 200-day moving average of $174.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

