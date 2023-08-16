TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,343.04% and a negative return on equity of 149.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TFFP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. 32,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,992. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.60. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $6.05.

Insider Transactions at TFF Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Zamaneh Mikhak purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Zamaneh Mikhak purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harlan F. Weisman purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,615 shares in the company, valued at $203,653.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $185,000. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFF Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 52,813 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 20.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

