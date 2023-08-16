The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,932 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Allstate were worth $12,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,928,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $803,892,000 after buying an additional 463,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,595,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,190,000 after purchasing an additional 160,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate stock opened at $105.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.65. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.40%.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.