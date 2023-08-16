The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,732 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $22,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 46,210.0% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $4,251,000. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. increased its holdings in Boeing by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 42,400 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.08. The stock had a trading volume of 891,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,768,363. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.19 and its 200 day moving average is $211.30. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $243.10. The firm has a market cap of $139.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

