The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 51.9% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 97,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

GDV stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.12. 18,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,402. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.98. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $23.20.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%.

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $83,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 626,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,095,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

