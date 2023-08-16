The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $433.00 to $483.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,195. The firm has a market cap of $109.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $335.90 and a 200-day moving average of $336.97. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $287.75 and a 12 month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 25.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,164,629.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at $606,164,629.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $123,960,027. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

See Also

