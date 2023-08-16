The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Short Interest Update

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,172 shares of company stock worth $302,012 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.71. 108,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,819. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.89. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

