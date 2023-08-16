The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s Largest Position

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,357,787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 7.6% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $400,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.59.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE HD traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $334.35. 1,783,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,904,362. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $336.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

