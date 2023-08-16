The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Increases Dividend to $1.06 Per Share

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02.

J. M. Smucker has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. J. M. Smucker has a payout ratio of 42.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect J. M. Smucker to earn $10.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $144.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $135.44 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of -155.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,756,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 5.0% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the subject of a number of research reports. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on J. M. Smucker

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.