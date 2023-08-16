The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.2% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.82.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $154.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,416,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,394,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.19.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,839. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

