The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 977,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Sherwin-Williams worth $219,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 24,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth $612,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 130,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $275.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.64. The company has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $283.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

