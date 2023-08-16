The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Position Increased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Trade Desk by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Trade Desk by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $149,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 526,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,292,616.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $149,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 526,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,292,616.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,383 shares of company stock worth $9,993,906. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Trading Down 2.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $73.69 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 283.43, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.49.

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. New Street Research lowered Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

