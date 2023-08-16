The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Raised by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.52.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.49. 4,173,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,806,570. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $124.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $158.26 billion, a PE ratio of 70.78, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

