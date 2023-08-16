The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 138.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,727,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,587,000 after buying an additional 532,441 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,439,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,885,000 after buying an additional 2,144,069 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 343,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 61,641 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.69. 1,531,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,787,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Western Union had a return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WU

About Western Union

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.