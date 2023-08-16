The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1,178.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMB stock opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.11%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

