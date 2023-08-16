ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for ThermoGenesis in a report issued on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ThermoGenesis’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

ThermoGenesis Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of THMO opened at $1.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17. ThermoGenesis has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $16.65.

Institutional Trading of ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis ( NASDAQ:THMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($3.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($3.57). The firm had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 145.48% and a negative return on equity of 365.72%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

