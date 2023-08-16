THORChain (RUNE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $188.29 Million

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. During the last week, THORChain has traded 58% higher against the dollar. One THORChain token can now be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00005472 BTC on exchanges. THORChain has a market cap of $310.11 million and $188.29 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s launch date was May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 486,077,749 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,954,787 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org.

THORChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

