ThredUp (TDUP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

8/10/2023 – ThredUp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.25 to $4.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – ThredUp had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2023 – ThredUp had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.00 to $4.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – ThredUp had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $3.00.

8/1/2023 – ThredUp had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

TDUP stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $3.96. 409,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,520. ThredUp Inc. has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $408.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51.

In other news, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 13,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $41,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 35,168 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $86,513.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,413 shares in the company, valued at $547,135.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 13,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $41,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at $3,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 499,067 shares of company stock worth $1,713,340. Insiders own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15,083 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in ThredUp by 52,547.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

