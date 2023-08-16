Threshold (T) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $210.32 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Threshold has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $210.32 million and $8.89 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,906,248,017.218164 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02191541 USD and is down -4.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $7,324,588.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

