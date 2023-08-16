Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Buys 106 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.81.

Shares of TT stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $203.25. 68,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,136. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.06. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $139.07 and a 52 week high of $209.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,524,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at $17,524,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,669. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

