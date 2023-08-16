Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $425.07. 47,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $421.73 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $449.35 and a 200-day moving average of $453.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Citigroup lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.75.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

