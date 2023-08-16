Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Has $789,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,723 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.2% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.51. 98,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,111. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $264.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.