Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 83.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,374 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $36,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $182.14. 326,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,640,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

