TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 87,315 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,315 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of IAC worth $26,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 20.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in IAC by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IAC by 98.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC Price Performance

Shares of IAC stock opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $78.71. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IAC. Benchmark dropped their price objective on IAC from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on IAC from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on IAC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IAC from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.93.

About IAC

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

