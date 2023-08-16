TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $20.91 Million Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,678 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $20,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of JFrog by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in JFrog by 33.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in JFrog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,043,000 after purchasing an additional 229,988 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in JFrog by 1.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on JFrog from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Read Our Latest Report on FROG

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 9,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $220,604.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 514,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,239,050.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 9,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $220,604.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 514,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,239,050.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 11,256 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $267,780.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 634,743 shares in the company, valued at $15,100,535.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 617,106 shares of company stock worth $17,106,584 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.