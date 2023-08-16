TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $31.27 Million Position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,190,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560,740 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $31,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 27.7% during the first quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the first quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 11.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,217,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 114.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 16,313 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integral Ad Science

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $94,638,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,660,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,975,818.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $94,638,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,975,818.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $318,412.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,582.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,278,638 shares of company stock worth $95,600,016. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 97.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $20.88.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $113.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on IAS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Integral Ad Science from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Integral Ad Science Profile

(Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

