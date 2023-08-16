TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $32.24 Million Stock Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 777,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 182,175 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of AtriCure worth $32,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $59.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Insider Activity at AtriCure

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Prange sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $34,145.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,140 shares in the company, valued at $772,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Karen Prange sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $34,145.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,140 shares in the company, valued at $772,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $66,876.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,205.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,865 shares of company stock worth $498,982. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on AtriCure from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATRC

AtriCure Company Profile

(Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.