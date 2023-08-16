TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,181,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,400 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.75% of Victory Capital worth $34,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 127.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.91%.

In other Victory Capital news, CEO David Craig Brown sold 20,757 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $696,397.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,054,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,929,615.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 146,814 shares of company stock valued at $4,937,739 over the last ninety days. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Victory Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

