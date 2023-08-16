TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 93.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Nova worth $15,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Nova by 109.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nova by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nova in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

NVMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nova in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut Nova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Nova from $106.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of Nova stock opened at $118.01 on Wednesday. Nova Ltd. has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

