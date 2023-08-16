TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 796,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,100 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flywire were worth $23,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 27.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flywire by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,082,000 after purchasing an additional 37,622 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the 1st quarter worth $3,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.39. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Flywire’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Flywire from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Flywire from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $339,814.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,824,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $339,814.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,824,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $343,811.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 119,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,557.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,621,574 shares of company stock valued at $49,821,770 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

