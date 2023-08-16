TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Takes $28.55 Million Position in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,502,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,554,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 2.39% of European Wax Center as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,000,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,361,000 after acquiring an additional 410,522 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,737,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,508,000 after purchasing an additional 398,115 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,933,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,167,000 after purchasing an additional 249,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in European Wax Center by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,205,000 after buying an additional 249,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in European Wax Center by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,300,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,002,000 after buying an additional 128,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWCZ stock opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. European Wax Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 111.51, a P/E/G ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

