Tirupati Graphite (LON:TGR) Trading Down 1.7%

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.16 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.36). Approximately 401,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 473,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.37).

Tirupati Graphite Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £29.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -950.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 32.80.

Tirupati Graphite Company Profile

Tirupati Graphite plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist graphite and graphene producer in Madagascar and India. It owns and operates the Vatomina and Sahamamy flake graphite projects located in Madagascar. The company also provides mineral processing technology development services.

