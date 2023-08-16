TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.56-$3.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.43 billion-$51.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.19 billion. TJX Companies also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.95-0.98 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.96 and its 200 day moving average is $80.02. TJX Companies has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $88.00. The firm has a market cap of $101.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.