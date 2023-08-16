Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys 35,093 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,093 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $33,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KDP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.15. 4,250,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,593,423. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,386.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

