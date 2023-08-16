Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $24.48 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $24,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $1,008,286,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $588,789,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 11,443.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134,518 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,655,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,648 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $138,794,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Schlumberger Stock Performance
Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.28. 2,230,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,753,521. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.81.
Schlumberger Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.
Insider Transactions at Schlumberger
In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,832.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,801,485 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLB
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schlumberger
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.